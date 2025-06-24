Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3697 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

