Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Creative Global Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTL opened at $1.15 on Friday. Creative Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Get Creative Global Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Creative Global Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Creative Global Technology

Mission Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devices’ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.