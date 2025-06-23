Verus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 357,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3,142.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

