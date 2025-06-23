Head-To-Head Contrast: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of ScanSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ScanSource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ScanSource and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 1 1 0 2.50 LegalZoom.com 2 5 2 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

ScanSource presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given ScanSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ScanSource is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

This table compares ScanSource and LegalZoom.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.26 billion 0.28 $77.06 million $2.77 14.61 LegalZoom.com $681.88 million 2.27 $29.96 million $0.17 50.35

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. ScanSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 2.27% 8.96% 4.68% LegalZoom.com 4.39% 28.00% 6.96%

Volatility & Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion-related devices; networking products comprising wireless and networking infrastructure products; other software-as-a-service (SaaS) products; and engages in hardware rental activities. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cybersecurity, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.