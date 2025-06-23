Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,737 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises 8.5% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGMS. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

