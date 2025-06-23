Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after buying an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,204,000 after buying an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after buying an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.29 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.