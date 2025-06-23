iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.96 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

