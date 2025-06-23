Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.