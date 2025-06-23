EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,558 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,537,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after buying an additional 1,043,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,568,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after buying an additional 332,365 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2097 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

