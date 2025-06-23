Park Capital Management LLC WI Sells 1,174 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Park Capital Management LLC WI cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,858,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

