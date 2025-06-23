Contrasting Bristow Group (VTOL) and Its Peers

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bristow Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bristow Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bristow Group Competitors 771 2096 3147 198 2.45

Bristow Group presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Bristow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.3% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bristow Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.42 billion $94.80 million 8.55 Bristow Group Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.69

Bristow Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 8.09% 12.95% 5.53% Bristow Group Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Risk and Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristow Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

