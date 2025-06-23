Verus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.