Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 8,030 Shares of Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Total Return Securities worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Total Return Securities by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total Return Securities alerts:

Total Return Securities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Total Return Securities stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

About Total Return Securities

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Return Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Return Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.