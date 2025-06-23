Top Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Salesforce, GE Aerospace, and Vertiv are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and health insurers. These equities let investors participate in the industry’s growth and resilience, which is driven by factors such as aging populations, regulatory approvals, research breakthroughs, and evolving healthcare policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $21.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,822,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,995,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,819,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,578,075. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,422. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $572.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,836. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average is $296.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.65. 2,966,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.46. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $114.42. 4,524,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Read More