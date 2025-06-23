JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

