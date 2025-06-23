Head-To-Head Analysis: BrightView (BV) versus The Competition

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BrightView to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrightView and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView 1.65% 8.29% 3.14% BrightView Competitors 2.15% -161.21% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrightView and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.77 billion $66.40 million -779.30 BrightView Competitors $4.52 billion $148.30 million 0.55

Risk & Volatility

BrightView’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

BrightView has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView’s competitors have a beta of 2.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrightView and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 2 1 5 1 2.56 BrightView Competitors 197 1096 1840 75 2.56

BrightView presently has a consensus target price of $17.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 12.72%. Given BrightView’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightView has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BrightView competitors beat BrightView on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

