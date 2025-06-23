Fiserv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 7,892 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:FI traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.18. 3,531,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

