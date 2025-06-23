Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $17.19 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

