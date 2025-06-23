Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 393 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $103.99 on Monday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $109.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

