Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 2.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

