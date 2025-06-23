Analysts Set Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $79.40

Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

