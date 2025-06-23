Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $123.60 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,073,561.25. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,404 shares of company stock worth $5,572,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.