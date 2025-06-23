Oppenheimer Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $45.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of SRPT opened at $20.08 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

