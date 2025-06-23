Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.11 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 1,129,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,416 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.