Wall Street Zen Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SPRO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.50% and a negative net margin of 156.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

