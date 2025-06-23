RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

RadNet stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. RadNet has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

