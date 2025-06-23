Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 144.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

