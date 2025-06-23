Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 144.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
