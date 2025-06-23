Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,409.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 215,710 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

