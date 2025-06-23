Wall Street Zen Upgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to “Buy”

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Euroseas Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of ESEA opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 58.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
