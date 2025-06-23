Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Kopin Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 33.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 12.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

