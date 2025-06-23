BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWXT. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

