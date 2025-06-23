Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.77 on Friday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grifols by 354.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

