National Bankshares Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$45.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.00.
Keyera Stock Up 1.1%
Keyera Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.
