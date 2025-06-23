Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,328 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $75,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,662.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

