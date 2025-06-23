CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$10.11 Average PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

A number of research firms have commented on CEU. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$60,600.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.59 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

