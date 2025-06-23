Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of ENI
ENI Stock Performance
Shares of E opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. ENI has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 94.01%.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Featured Articles
