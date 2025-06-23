Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 500,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ENI by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,784 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 37,988 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. ENI has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 94.01%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

