Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POAHY shares. DZ Bank cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

