Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $116.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

