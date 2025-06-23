Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of COLD opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.95%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

