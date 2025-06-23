Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $47.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,906,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

