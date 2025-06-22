Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSREY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of SSREY opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1544 per share. This is a positive change from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

