Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Acquires 3,333 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Searle acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,832.85 ($6,499.26).

Norman Broadbent Stock Up 0.5%

Norman Broadbent stock opened at GBX 148.25 ($1.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.10 million, a PE ratio of 385.61 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.50. Norman Broadbent plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Norman Broadbent had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.02%.

About Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent is a professional services firm focused on executive search, senior interim management solutions and bespoke leadership advisory services working across the UK and internationally.

Established as the first UK-headquartered search firm in 1979, the firm has a 40+ year track record of shaping leadership across industries including Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, Life Sciences, Investor and TMT.

