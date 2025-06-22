Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$15.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.03.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

