First American Bank Sells 894 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $71.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

