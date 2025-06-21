The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TJX opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.11.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

