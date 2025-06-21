Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.93.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

