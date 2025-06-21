Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 2,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First American Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 132,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 37,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TJX opened at $123.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

