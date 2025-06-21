IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $530.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.