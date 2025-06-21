PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

