Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

